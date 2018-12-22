Five security personnel injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir
SRINAGAR: Five security personnel were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, police said.
The incident occurred when the militants among a crowd lobbed a grenade at the security forces in Arwani area of Bijbehara, a police spokesperson said.
Five security forces' personnel sustained injuries and were evacuated to a hospital, where they were discharged after first-aid treatment, the spokesperson said.
A case has been registered and an investigation is on, he added.