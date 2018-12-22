Madhya Pradesh: Farmer ends life, brother blames farm loan waiver cut-off

By PTI

KHANDWA: A 45-year-old farmer from Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree Saturday, with his kin claiming he was "disturbed" over not being able to avail the latest crop loan waiver due to the cut-off date criterion.

The farmer, identified as Juvan Singh, was found hanging from a tree in his field this morning in Astariya village in the district, police said, adding that they are investigating the cause behind Singh's death.

However, Singh's brother Kashiram claimed that the farmer was disturbed since the last three-four days after finding that he was unable to avail of the loan waiver facility announced by the newly-formed Congress government.

He said Juvan had taken a credit of around Rs 3 lakh from a bank after March 31 this year--the cut-off date announced by the Kamal Nath government while taking charge on December 17.

"My brother was hoping that his loan would be written off. But he became disturbed since he came to know that farmers who had taken loan after March 31 are not entitled for the waiver", Kashiram claimed.

Pandhana police station inspector Shivendra Joshi said that police are investigating the trigger behind the farmer taking the extreme step.

"At this juncture, the police can't draw any conclusion on the cause", he added.

BJP MLA Ram Dangode, who represents Pandhana assembly constituency of which Astariya village is a part, said the March 31 criterion has left 95 per cent farmers of the state in the lurch.

He threatened to launch a protest in Khandwa district if loans of all farmers are not waived.

State unit Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta alleged the BJP was "misguiding" the farmers and their families over the loan waiver and the Rs 1,000 pension for 60-year-old poor farmers.