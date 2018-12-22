Prime Minister Narendra Modi encyclopedia of fake news: Kanhaiya Kumar

By PTI

MUMBAI: Student leader Kanhaiya Kumar Saturday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "encyclopedia" of fake news.

Speaking at an interactive session organised by the All India Professional Congress here, the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) said the prime minister cannot "fool" people through "fake news".

"Fake prime minister cannot fool people with fake news. The PM is an encyclopedia of fake news", he said.

"I am a millenial boy. I will decide my morality and ethics. The definition of my body and my right is decided my me", he said.

Replying to a query, Kumar said, "Let them talk about Ram Mandir, we will talk about our fundamental rights".

"They can build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and those who want to worship cows can do that but we will talk about a corruption-free society and better roads, education and employment generation", he said.

Kumar said he would fight to safeguard Constitution irrespective of who is in power.

When asked to comment on reports that the Delhi police will soon be filing a chargesheet against him in connection with the alleged provocative sloganeering in the JNU in 2016, Kumar said, "I am waiting for it. Let them file it. Truth will come out in court. I know there is no evidence against me".

On actor Naseeruddin Shah's comment on atmosphere of fear in the country, he said it was always there but people are realising it now.

"Fear was seen before but people are realising it now and coming together as theirrights are getting snatched," he said.

Shah had expressed concern over mob violence and the well-being of his children.