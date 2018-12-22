Rebel BJP MLA Anil Gote says he will campaign against party

By PTI

MUMBAI: Anil Gote, a rebel BJP legislator from Dhule, said Friday that he will campaign against the BJP in north Maharashtra.

Gote, who is still a BJP MLA as his resignation is yet to be accepted by the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, said he will campaign against the saffron party in Dhule, Jalgaon and Nashik districts.

"I will start campaigning against the BJP even before the schedule of Lok Sabha polls is announced," he said, adding that he will ask people to vote for any party but the BJP.

"I felt Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is innocent and will give me justice. However, he cheated me, gave false promises and supported goons in Dhule civic polls," Gote alleged.