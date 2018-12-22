Home Nation

'Time for new science missions with global partners'

Published: 22nd December 2018 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CHENNAI: Principal Scientific Advisor to government of India K Vijay Raghavan Saturday said it was time for the country to embark on new science missions with international partners.

"Science is the fulcrum on which the strong crowbar of national missions, which aim at lifting the nation economically and socially, can rest. Such a role for science is not only necessary for India but also for the sustainability of our planet," he said in his address at the 39th convocation of Anna University here.

Science as a fulcrum would allow reasonable and affordable investment, or else large investments can be ineffective, he said.

Till recently, this fulcrum was not strong enough and was poorly positioned. Both situations are fast changing, he said.

"While India has been an active participant in many global science missions, it is now time for us to lead in the development of new missions with international partners," he said.

To strengthen science in the country, three things needed to be taken up: strengthening the best institutions; opening the minds of best research centres; and increasing the resources for science, he said.

Positioning science requires simultaneous efforts, including independent and intellectual views, he said adding that the country should also lead in development of new science missions with international partners.

Through development of context-appropriate technology, science can be the agent of social and economic transformation, he said.

Noting that the country needs to make science central to its development, he said, "India was one of the few post- colonial countries which invested substantially in science".

"Our ambition is to see the impact of current changes in science on policy and implementation by 2022," he said.

Governor and Pro-chancellor of the university Banwarilal Purohit and Vice-Chancellor M K Surappa were also present on the occasion.

