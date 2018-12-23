Home Nation

63 years later, reverence for India’s ‘Robin Hood’ still thriving

When he was active, Man Singh’s writ ran unchallenged across six districts of Uttar Pradesh, five districts of Madhya Pradesh and even parts of Rajasthan.

Published: 23rd December 2018 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Gun

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Known as ‘Raja’ (king), Daku Man Singh ruled the unforgiving ravines of Chambal between 1939 and 1955. While the government kept hunting for him to hold him answerable for dacoity, loot and murders, the people revered him. Such was his hold that to this day, people of the region revere him as a god. A temple in Kheda Rathore village of Agra district stands as a testament to their faith the in ‘baaghi’. 

When he was active, Man Singh’s writ ran unchallenged across six districts of Uttar Pradesh, five districts of Madhya Pradesh and even parts of Rajasthan. The dacoit chieftain went into the annals of history as India’s ‘Robin Hood’.Today, the people of Kheda Rathore regularly visit the temple which holds deities of Singh and his wife Rukmani Devi.

Although Singh’s list of crimes is long are terrorising, the legend around his persona in the region remains that of a saviour and leader. Folklore says Man Singh first picked up the gun in 1939 to fight tormentors who had grabbed his land. Then began a saga of bloodshed and loot which continued unhampered till 1955. 

Local stories say Singh went on to form a gang of 17, the majority of whom were from his family.  After Singh was killed by security forces in a shootout in 1955, Roop Narain, a Brahmin and close confidante, took over the reins of his gang and expanded it further.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Daku Man Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp