Home Nation

A dozen godowns gutted in fire at Maharasthra's Bhiwandi

The blaze destroyed at least a dozen godowns, where broom and other materials were kept, located in the complex, the official said.

Published: 23rd December 2018 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Fire breaks out in a godown in Bhiwandi (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

THANE: A devastating fire Sunday destroyed at least a dozen godowns in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi near here in Maharashtra, but there was no casualty, fire brigade officials said.

Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation Chief Fire Officer Datta Salvi said there was no loss of life or casualty in the blaze.

The fire broke out at about 2 pm in Krishna Complex at Gundavali that housed several godowns and it was brought under control at around 6 pm, he said.

The blaze destroyed at least a dozen godowns, where broom and other materials were kept, located in the complex, the official said. The cause of the fire was under probe, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhiwandi fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp