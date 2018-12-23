A dozen godowns gutted in fire at Maharasthra's Bhiwandi

By PTI

THANE: A devastating fire Sunday destroyed at least a dozen godowns in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi near here in Maharashtra, but there was no casualty, fire brigade officials said.

Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation Chief Fire Officer Datta Salvi said there was no loss of life or casualty in the blaze.

The fire broke out at about 2 pm in Krishna Complex at Gundavali that housed several godowns and it was brought under control at around 6 pm, he said.

The blaze destroyed at least a dozen godowns, where broom and other materials were kept, located in the complex, the official said. The cause of the fire was under probe, he added.