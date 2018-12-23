Home Nation

BJP slams Congress on Delhi HC verdict on Herald House case

The minister further alleged that the National Herald case had shown the contradictory statements of Congress leaders, besides their attempts to hide facts. 

Published: 23rd December 2018 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP on Saturday hit out at the Congress following the Delhi High Court verdict on the Herald House case, asking how a Rs 5,000-crore real asset could be converted into the personal property of the Gandhi family. 

“The Delhi High Court has put a stamp of approval on the manner in which the public asset worth Rs 5,000 crore has been misused by taking the route of a trust to transfer the property on Rs 50 lakh as personal properties of one family.

The High Court has substantiated the charges that the likes of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others in the family have misused the provisions to usurp a public asset for personal gains,” said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, while speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters.

The minister wondered why the lease should continue when no newspaper was being published from Herald House and it was being used only for rental gains. 

“There is a new business model of scams indulged in by the members of the Gandhi family. While the son-in-law of the Gandhi family becomes owner of lands worth hundreds of crores by paying just a few lakhs, Sonia-Rahul Gandhi have become owners of property worth thousands or crores by paying just a few lakh rupees,” charged Prasad.

The minister further alleged that the National Herald case had shown the contradictory statements of Congress leaders, besides their attempts to hide facts. 

“First, the Gandhi family told the court following an income tax notice that publications seized in Herald House in 2008 after laying off all the employees. After the eviction notice, they say that the publishing has begun in the last few months. It’s evident that the Gandhi family wants to usurp the Herald House property by any means even while physical inspection showed that there is no publishing activity taking place in the property,” added Prasad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp