Bodies of Uttarakhand landslide victims flown to north Kashmir

By PTI

JAMMU: The bodies of seven labourers who died in a landslide in Uttarakhand were flown Sunday by a special chopper from here to their native place in north Kashmir's Baramulla district for the last rites, officials said.

The bodies reached Jammu from Uttarakhand in the morning and were subsequently flown to their home town Uri near the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district by a special chopper, the officials said.

The seven labourers were killed and three others injured Friday in a landslide near the construction site of Char Dham all-weather road project in Rudarprayag district of Uttarakhand.

All the 10 labourers originally hailed from Uri in north Kashmir. The deceased were identified as Bilal Ahmad (20), Sibbi (30), Abdul Rasshid (60), Imtiyaz Ahmad (26), Mushtaq Ahmad (30), Zahoor Hamid (30) and Gulzar Ahmad (20) while Altaf Azam (55), Mohammad Abbas (20) and Altaf Hussain (45) were injured in the incident.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday condoled the loss of lives in the landslide and announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.