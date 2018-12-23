CBSE 2019: Exam dates for class 10, 12 out

Home Nation

The date sheet is available on the official website CBSE website for students to check. 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 12 board exams from February 15 to April 3 and Class 10 board exams from February 21 to March 29.

To give students sufficient time between consecutive papers, the CBSE has released the schedule seven weeks before the exam date.

The Board said the exam schedule has been fixed in a way that it doesn't coincide with the dates of competitive exams. Last year, the Board had to reschedule the Class 12 physics paper because it clashed with the JEE Main exam date.

"While preparing the date sheet, the admission schedule of Delhi University has also been considered," said Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had asked the Delhi University to fix the cut-off dates for admission to under graduate courses only after CBSE results are declared including result for re-evaluation.

The CBSE offers 40 vocational subjects in Class 12 and 15 in Class 10. The exams for vocational subjects will be held earlier. Exams for core academic subjects will begin in March.

Out of 240 subjects it offers, this year students have opted for 30,000 combinations of subjects in both the classes. Results will be declared by the first week of June, Bhardwaj said.

The date sheet is available on the official website cbse.nic.in for students to check. 

