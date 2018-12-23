Congress demands apology on AAP resolution on Rajiv, BJP questions flip-flop

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The opposition gunned for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday over the controversial resolution on Rajiv Gandhi in the Assembly where an amendment asking to take back Bharat Ratna of the former Prime Minister was added by one of their legislators.

Later on Friday night, there was chaos as some AAP members tried to distance themselves from the resolution and the party claimed this was not part of the passed resolution.

ALSO READ: Video nails AAP lie on resolution against Rajiv Gandhi

But the moment reports started trickling down that former prime minister’s name was discussed in the Delhi Assembly, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) reacted sharply to the developments.

“Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the nation, how can we forget this? Not even BJP has ever demanded to take back Bharat Ratna from him. Kejriwal should apologise and this portion of the resolution should be expunged from the Assembly’s proceedings,” said Ajay Maken, DPCC president.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal should apologise for resolution on Rajiv Gandhi, says Congress

The BJP said this is yet another U-turn by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. “If this resolution was passed in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, then what was the reason the AAP is denying about its passing? Has there been any deal with Congress President Rahul Gandhi? This is just an example of political melodrama being orchestrated in which mockery was made of the session of Legislative Assembly, which is run at the cost of the hard-earned money of the people,” said Manoj Tiwari, president of Delhi BJP. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Akali Dal-BJP MLA, stated that it is “shocking behaviour by Delhi assembly speaker Ram Nivas Goel. A resolution naming Rajiv Gandhi was passed inside the house in front of him but after coming out he says Rajiv Gandhi’s name was not mentioned”.

AAP though rubbished claims of both the opposition parties and stated that no such proposal was passed in the Assembly. “Parties who have their hands stained with the blood of innocents in 1984 and 2002 riots have no right to teach us. There was no resolution naming Rajiv Gandhi passed in the Delhi Assembly,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.