Demonetization perfect example of dictatorship, says Shatrughan Sinha 

By Express News Service

RANCHI: BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha has termed demonetization as perfect example of dictatorship following which complicated Goods and Tax Services (GST) was introduced to add fuel to the woes of the people.

Sinha who met RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi on Saturday, along with the leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Hemant Soren and Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed, claimed that he was very much in the BJP and has always tried to show the real picture to the party leadership.

"People believe that Lalu Yadav, Shahsi Tharoor or P Chidambaram and other family members of his family are being tortured through different agencies due to some personal enmity or due to some wrong policy under a planned conspiracy," said Sinha. Hence, people in the Country have a sense of sympathy towards them, especially Lalu Prasad Yadav, he added.

The veteran actor even termed RJD Chief's younger son Tejaswi Yadav as the most eligible candidate for the post of Chief Minister in Bihar.

"Lalu ji and I have personal family relation since long and I believe that his son Tejaswi Yadav is the real face and future of Bihar," said shotgun. Executive President of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, who looked quite confident after the meeting, said that they have been told to prepare a blueprint of grand alliance for the upcoming Parliamentary Elections.

"Whoever has the numbers will be the face of the grand alliance in Jharkhand," said Soren. A long discussion took place to prepare such a platform that the BJP could be rooted out from the Country as well as from Jharkhand, he added. The closed-door meeting took place for more than three hours