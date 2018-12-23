Home Nation

Demonetization perfect example of dictatorship, says Shatrughan Sinha 

The veteran actor even termed RJD Chief's younger son Tejaswi Yadav as the most eligible candidate for the post of Chief Minister in Bihar.

Published: 23rd December 2018 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RANCHI: BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha has termed demonetization as perfect example of dictatorship following which complicated Goods and Tax Services (GST) was introduced to add fuel to the woes of the people.

Sinha who met RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi on Saturday, along with the leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Hemant Soren and Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed, claimed that he was very much in the BJP and has always tried to show the real picture to the party leadership.

"People believe that Lalu Yadav, Shahsi Tharoor or P Chidambaram and other family members of his family are being tortured through different agencies due to some personal enmity or due to some wrong policy under a planned conspiracy," said Sinha. Hence, people in the Country have a sense of sympathy towards them, especially Lalu Prasad Yadav, he added.

The veteran actor even termed RJD Chief's younger son Tejaswi Yadav as the most eligible candidate for the post of Chief Minister in Bihar.

"Lalu ji and I have personal family relation since long and I believe that his son Tejaswi Yadav is the real face and future of Bihar," said shotgun. Executive President of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, who looked quite confident after the meeting, said that they have been told to prepare a blueprint of grand alliance for the upcoming Parliamentary Elections.

"Whoever has the numbers will be the face of the grand alliance in Jharkhand," said Soren. A long discussion took place to prepare such a platform that the BJP could be rooted out from the Country as well as from Jharkhand, he added. The closed-door meeting took place for more than three hours

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shatrughan Sinha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp