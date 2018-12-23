Home Nation

Eight students among 10 deceased as bus falls into gorge in Gujarat

Around 80 people, mostly students of a coaching class in Surat, were travelling in the bus, which was on its way to Surat when the incident occurred on the Mahal-Bardipada road near Ahwa town.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Eight children were among the 10 people who were killed when a bus in which they were returning after enjoying a picnic fell into a 200-feet gorge in Gujarat's Dang district, police said Sunday.

Around 80 people, mostly students of a coaching class in Surat, were travelling in the bus, which was on its way to Surat when the incident occurred on the Mahal-Bardipada road near Ahwa town, 380 km from here, on Saturday evening, the police said.

Over 24 people were injured when the driver apparently lost control of the bus. The deceased included eight children and two adults, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Shweta Shrimali. Seventeen students with serious injuries were shifted to hospitals in Surat. The rescue operation continued till late on Saturday night, the SP said.

All the students, who were in the age group of 10-16 years, are residents of Amroli area in Surat. The students were returning after visiting the Sabri dam in Dang. The picnic was sponsored by their tuition class.

