Home Nation

Gujarat businessman held for over Rs 12-crore GST fraud

About Rs 14 crore worth of fake GST credit was passed on by the Kapadvanj-based company to certain Ahmedabad-based firms.

Published: 23rd December 2018 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

VADODARA: An industrialist from Kapadvanj in Gujarat's Kheda district was arrested for allegedly using fake invoices to avail more than Rs 12 crore input tax credit under GST law, officials said Sunday.

The accused Paresh Patel was picked up by Central GST Commissionerate in Vadodara Friday, and was sent to judicial remand till January 3 by a Kapadvanj court, they said.

Acting upon specific intelligence, the officers of the commissionerate raided various locations simultaneously and found incriminating documents pertaining to fake companies involved in bogus transactions without any actual supply of goods, the commissionerate said in a press statement.

"The (accused) industrialist fraudulently inflated the company's turnover by issuing fake GST invoices to the tune of Rs 75 crore.

About Rs 14 crore worth of fake GST credit was passed on by the Kapadvanj-based company to certain Ahmedabad-based firms.

"Based on fake invoices valued at about Rs 70 crore received through courier and other means, the said company also availed more than Rs 12 crore fake input tax credit, resulting in huge loss to the government exchequer," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST fraud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp