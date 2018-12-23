Guwahati  Diary

Home Nation

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Basking in glory
Guwahati residents are bursting with pride for budding cricketer Riyan Parag who has been bought by the Rajasthan Royals in the player auction for 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) at his base price of 20 lakh. He will be the second player from Assam after fast bowler Abu Nechim Ahmed to feature in the IPL. The 18-year-oldmade his first-class debut in 2017-18 Ranji Trophy.

In October 2017, he was named in the Indian squad for the 2017 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup. He was also a member of India’s squad for the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup and the leading scorer for Assam in the 2018-19 season of Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Victory Festival of Bangladesh
The Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Guwahati celebrated a “Victory Festival” with pomp and gaiety on December 19. The highlight of the event was a colourful dance soiree configured with choreography on patriotic songs written by Rabindranath Tagore. Musical performances were offered by famous Assamese singer Sangeeta Kakoti, Paromita Nag and the Assistant High Commissioner Tanvir Monsur himself.

Monsur recalled the outstanding contribution and leadership of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh “Bangabandhu” Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in achieving the Independence of the neighbouring country. He also acknowledged the supreme sacrifice made by those who had fought for the independence of the country.

Baby League draws hundreds
The Greater Guwahati Baby League, being played at the Nehru Stadium in city has become a source of immense excitement for children who love football. Altogether, 400 children are participating in the gala event which is an ambitious project of the All India Football Federation. Assam is the third state in the Northeast to organise the tournament after Mizoram and Meghalaya.

The league, organized by Sportscraft Management in association with Guwahati City FC and Assam Football Association, has been divided into four age groups. Over 200 matches will be played among 56 teams. Matches will be played every Sunday to provide budding footballers enough competitive game time as well as recovery time. 

Tea of 30 varieties 
With the winter firmly set in, nobody could possibly decline a hot cup of tea. A new restaurant chain in Guwahati caters to the fancies of every kind of tea lover. Enthusiasts can savour 30 different types of tea such as kesar, daichini, adrak and tulsi at “Chai Break”. Complimented with a wide variety of cuisines, the tea menu is the centrepiece.  Varieties offered here are Darjeeling Tea, Royal Tea, Lemon Tea, Green Tea and Iced Tea.   The start-up was founded with an inventive concept that whenever someone thinks of taking a break, he or she can think of Chai Break. With plans to branch out pan-India, Chai Break is currently focusing on consolidating its presence in eastern India.

