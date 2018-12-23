Jharkhand bypoll: Congress' Naman Bixal Kongari defeats BJP candidate by over 9,000 votes

By PTI

RANCHI: The Congress won the Kolebira(ST) Assembly bypoll in Jharkhand on Sunday with its candidate, Naman Bixal Kongari, defeating his BJP rival by 9,658 votes.

The Congress nominee secured 40,343 votes while Basant Soreng of the saffron party polled 30,685 votes, an Election Commission release said.

With this victory, the Congress will increase its tally to eight in the 82-member House.

The seat fell vacant following conviction of former Minister Enos Ekka in the murder of a school teacher. There were five candidates in the fray.

The Congress candidate was ahead of his BJP rival from the first round, sources said.

The bypoll was necessitated after Enos Ekka of Jharkhand Party, who represented the constituency in the Assembly, lost his membership following his conviction in a murder case.

Others who were in the fray were Menan Ekka of Jharkhand Party, Anil Kandulna of Sengel Party and an independent candidate, Basant Dungdung.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha had announced support to Menan Ekka of Jharkhand Party while Babulal Marandis Jharkhand Vikas Morcha had supported the Congress candidate.