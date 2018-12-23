Home Nation

Khadi and Village Industries Commission to install giant mural of Mahatma Gandhi

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) will be installing a large wall mural of Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi to observe his 150th birth anniversary next year.

Published: 23rd December 2018 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Gandhi Jayanti

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) will be installing a large wall mural of Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi to observe his 150th birth anniversary next year.

Inaugurating a two-day workshop-cum-training programme at Bishampur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi district on Friday, KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the KVIC with the help of 150 potters from all over the country would make 150 sq m wall mural, using ‘chai kulhad’.

“While each ‘chai kulhad’ will be one pixel of the entire image, small terracotta parts will come together to form the entire image. As this mural will become a finite entity formed by a simple unit of larger generality, the KVIC will showcase it in some prominent place in New Delhi,” he said. 

The KVIC has already started identifying 150 potters to produce the ‘kulhads’ for the project.

“The selected potters will produce the ‘chai kulhads’ in stipulated size, shape and finish them as India has a great pottery tradition and different parts of the country have diversified techniques of production of clay articles. An Ahmedabad-based firm will  design the artwork and will  manage the production by engaging with the identified potters,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp