Lokayukta Police unearths Rs 2 crore unaccounted assets from Madhya Pradesh forest officer

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway.

Published: 23rd December 2018 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

INDORE: Lokayukta Police Sunday searched the premises of a Forest officer and unearthed unaccounted for assets worth more than Rs two crore, a senior police officer said.

The raids were conducted simultaneously at five locations including the premises of Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Forest RN Saxena (61) and his close relatives, said Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pravin Singh Baghel.

He said a complaint was received against Saxena stating that he had acquired assets disproportionate to his known source of income. He said Saxena is currently posted in the Mhow forest range.

Saxena has earned nearly Rs 60 lakh from his salary after joining the government job in 1995.

However, the Lokayukta police have found information about the assets worth Rs 2 crore from Saxena and his relatives, the officer said.

He said cash worth Rs 3.54 lakh and gold and silver jewellery were recovered from Saxena's house, besides the documents of immovable properties including two plots, three hostels, two residential buildings and agricultural land.

The DSP said the Lokayukta Police also got information about 13 bank accounts and a locker allegedly in name of Saxena and his close relatives.

"Lokayukta Police are also investigating about a plywood factory and some other properties located on Sanver Road in the city.

It is suspected that Saxena has bought these properties in the name of his closest people so that he can invest black money", he said. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway.

TAGS
Lokayukta Police MP forest officer Unaccounted assets

