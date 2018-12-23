Home Nation

One of tigress Avni's cubs captured

Teams of veterinary doctors and forest officials had been searching for Avni's cubs ever since Avni was killed during one of such similar search operation on November 2.

Published: 23rd December 2018 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Avni, the tigress

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: One of the two cubs of man-eater tigress Avni was captured at the Anji area of forest near Yavatmal, Chef Conservator of Forest Sunil Limaye has said.

Teams of veterinary doctors and forest officials had been searching for Avni's cubs ever since Avni was killed during one of such similar search operation on November 2. The forest workers spotted the cubs last month, after which efforts were made to restrict them in a particular area of the forest by providing them with loves of meat.

A few days back the teams were able to restrict their movements to Anji area of the forest. Around two square km area of the forest was isolated under this operation which began four days back. Four elephants were brought in from the Kanha tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh and two teams of veterinary doctors and forest officials were formed for the search operation.

One of the teams spotted both the cubs at around 3 pm on Saturday. However, only one of them came close enough in the dart range. That was the female cub. After darting, the cub has been shifted to Pench tiger reserve, Limaye said. He also added that efforts are on to capture the male cub also, which might be done in next couple of days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tigress Avni

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp