One of tigress Avni's cubs captured

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: One of the two cubs of man-eater tigress Avni was captured at the Anji area of forest near Yavatmal, Chef Conservator of Forest Sunil Limaye has said.

Teams of veterinary doctors and forest officials had been searching for Avni's cubs ever since Avni was killed during one of such similar search operation on November 2. The forest workers spotted the cubs last month, after which efforts were made to restrict them in a particular area of the forest by providing them with loves of meat.

A few days back the teams were able to restrict their movements to Anji area of the forest. Around two square km area of the forest was isolated under this operation which began four days back. Four elephants were brought in from the Kanha tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh and two teams of veterinary doctors and forest officials were formed for the search operation.

One of the teams spotted both the cubs at around 3 pm on Saturday. However, only one of them came close enough in the dart range. That was the female cub. After darting, the cub has been shifted to Pench tiger reserve, Limaye said. He also added that efforts are on to capture the male cub also, which might be done in next couple of days.