PM Modi hits out at Mahagathbandhan, terms it an 'incoherent alliance' of rich dynasties

The prime minister recalled that the key constituent of the mega-alliance - the Telugu Desam Party-- was formed against the very high-handedness of the Congress by the veteran leader N T Rama Rao.

Published: 23rd December 2018 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 02:34 PM

PM Modi

Ahmedabad Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the BJP women's wing National Convention in Ahmedabad Saturday Dec. 22 2018.

By PTI

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday hit out at the Mahagatbandhan for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, saying it was an "unholy alliance" of various political parties for "personal survival".

People will see through the "incoherent alliance of rich dynasties," Modi said during his interaction with booth workers from Chennai Central, Chennai North, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Tiruvallur constituencies in Tamil Nadu through video conference.

The prime minister recalled that the key constituent of the mega-alliance - the Telugu Desam Party-- was formed against the very "high-handedness" of the Congress by the veteran, late chief minister N T Rama Rao but said the party was now keen to join hands with the Congress.

Some parties in the Mahagatbandhan claimed to be inspired by socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia, but the veteran himself opposed the Congress and its ideologies, Modi said.

"Today several leaders are talking about a grand alliance or Mahagathbandhan. This alliance is for personal survival and is not ideology-based support. This alliance is for power, not for the people. This alliance for personal ambitions, not people's aspirations," he said.

While several parties and leaders in the coalition claimed to be deeply inspired by Lohia, he said "was deeply opposed to the Congress," Modi said.

Many leaders in the coalition were "arrested and tortured" during the Emergency, he said without referring to anyone.

The Congress "ecosystem" spared none, he said and pointed out at the dismissal of the AIADMK government of late chief minister MG Ramachandran in 1980 though he had people's support.

Mahagathbandhan is a grand alliance of opposition parties against the BJP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

