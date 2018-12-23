Home Nation

Rajasthan Cabinet: 23 ministers likely to take oath tomorrow

Rajasthan can have a total of 30 ministers including the chief minister and the Gehlot cabinet will have some vacancies left which will be filled later.

Published: 23rd December 2018 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot (R) and Sachin Pilot (C) flash victory signs as K.C. Venugopal looks on after the declaration of Rajasthan Assembly election result in Jaipur. (PTI File)

By PTI

JAIPUR: As many as 23 newly elected legislators - 22 Congress and one RLD - are expected to take oath as ministers in the first Rajasthan cabinet formation on Monday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who took oath on December 17, returned to the state capital Sunday noon after spending three days in New Delhi for a meeting with President Rahul Gandhi and senior party functionaries.

The names of council of ministers have been finalised by the state Congress leaders including Gehlot and Pilot after rounds of discussion with Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders, sources said.

The swearing in ceremony is expected to be held in Jaipur at 11.30 AM on Monday, they said.

AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, Avinash Pandey and Congress observer for the state on government formation, K C Venugopal, besides AICC secretaries for the state were also involved in the deliberations for deciding on the ministers, the sources said.

Rahul Gandhi intends to focus on having a cabinet with a majority being fresh faces, sources said, adding the cabinet will be a blend of the old and new guard and will give an opportunity to those who have not held ministerial portfolios in the past.

They said over a dozen of them will be seen in tomorrow's cabinet expansion. Meanwhile, Gehlot has so far initiated a few transfers of officials with the likelihood of a thorough reshuffle of bureaucrats after the cabinet formation.

"As many as 22 Congress and one alliance partner RLD's MLA are likely to take oath at Raj Bhawan on Monday," a party leader informed.

Those who are likely to take oath are BD Kalla, Raghu Sharma, Shanti Dhariwal, Lal Chand Kataria, Pramod Jain Bhaya, Parsadi Lal Meena, Vishvendra Singh, Harish choudhary, Ramesh Chand Meena, Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Udai Lal Anjana, Saleh Mohammad and Govind Singh Dotasara.

Mamta Bhupesh, Arjun Singh Bamaniya, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Sukhram Vishnoi, Ashok Chandna, Tikaram Jully, Bhajanlal Jatav, Rajendra Singh Yadav and RLD's Subhash Garg are also likely to take oath, he said.

Rajasthan can have a total of 30 ministers including the chief minister and the Gehlot cabinet will have some vacancies left which will be filled later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan CM Rajasthan cabinet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp