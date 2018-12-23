The huge mandate is for good governance: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, 57, has his task cut out. Having taken over the reins of the Congress state unit when it was facing challenging times, he led the party to an emphatic victory in the Assembly elections. It was a double bonanza for Baghel as, apart from securing a historic mandate for the party, he also completed a successful five-year stint as Chhattisgarh Congress chief this month. But there’s no time to bask in the glory of the electoral success. With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, he has only four-five months to deliver on the promises made before the state polls and make sure the voters don’t drift away from the party in the national elections.

In an interview to Ejaz Kaiser, Baghel credited the “persistent struggle and agitation” by party leaders and the cadre for the Congress party’s return to power after 15 years. According to him, a two-third majority for the Congress is a clear rejection of the BJP’s “misrule”. The huge mandate also places a big responsibility on the party to fulfil people’s expectations of good governance, he says. Excerpts:

The new Congress government has been in action mode from day one.

With the people giving the Congress a resolute mandate and reposing trust in us, our challenges get further magnified, especially as the state reeled under poor governance by the BJP. Our president Rahul Gandhiji has categorically asserted that it’s time for change and has stressed on the need for swift action to expedite works. Many things have to be accomplished during the next five years. The BJP has taken Chhattisgarh backward during its 15 years of rule, with every segment of the population being disillusioned.

You became the state Congress chief when the party was facing troubled times. What has worked for the party this time?

There were two goals I never lost sight of — to strengthen the party and to raise the morale of the workers. We empowered the cadres from booth level onwards to the block and the district levels. We didn’t do grand things; small actions covering various issues — whether it was a protest against the government’s wrongdoings or action in support of the needs and aspirations of the masses — which made a big impact. We brought the beneficiaries into the picture during every agitation. The results were encouraging and boosted the confidence of our cadres. The people realised that our fight was for them.

Farmer politics played out during the polls...

Yes, farmers’ distress remained a core issue for us. They were committing suicide and the problems the agrarian community faced remained unaddressed. Their families are burdened with loans, but the previous government ignored their concerns and refused to accept the ground reality.

Besides loan waivers, what more is in store for farmers?

Loan waiver alone is not sufficient to improve the condition of the farmers. We need to create a concrete action plan. We have given a slogan: Narua-Garua-Gurawa-Badi — narua (canals for irrigation), garua (livestock to support farmers), gurawa (manure, fodder etc. to minimise investment cost and enhance the output) and badi (raising land production capacity with fewer inputs). This will increase their income and improve the rural economy.

Do you believe the pre-poll alliance between former CM Ajit Jogi’s party and Mayawati’s BSP damaged the BJP more than the Congress?

If you go by numbers, the Congress got 3 per cent more votes than its 2013 vote share of 43 per cent, while the BJP got 33 per cent votes. The pre-poll alliance took shape while our talks with the BSP were still on. But the people rejected them, too. The pro-change mood converted into pro-Congress finally.



Has the Congress benefitted with Jogi’s exit?

Indeed! As long as Jogi was with the Congress, the party always lost elections. In 2003, the voters rejected his leadership and in the 2008 and 2013 elections, he sabotaged the party’s prospects because his thinking was, ‘if not me then nobody else’. So, Jogi’s ouster effectively brought in unity, strength and finally a huge victory for the Congress.

But under your leadership as PCC chief, the Congress lost the Antagarh Assembly bypoll in 2014?

There was a conspiracy hatched by the Jogis (Ajit and his son Amit) in collusion with the BJP to get me dislodged from the PCC president’s post. Had there been no machinations by them, the Congress would have won the Antagarh seat. The Jogis’ covert design was exposed before the party high command.

During Raman raj, there were often complaints of the bureaucracy overshadowing political bosses. How will you handle the bureaucratic system now?

Whether the elected representatives or the bureaucrats, all are accountable to the people. Bureaucrats have to deliver their roles and responsibilities as expected from them and my government will ensure performance-based assessment of the officers. Bureaucracy should be insulated from political intrusion.

Are you open to a dialogue with the Naxals?

As I said, we will hold discussions with the people of the affected regions. Based on the outcome, the government will decide about it.

What are your expectations from the BJP-ruled Centre?

Based on the working of the federal structure as enshrined in our Constitution, we hope to get the share and support due to our state from the central government.