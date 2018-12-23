Woman stoned to death by husband in Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly stoned to death by her husband in the Rajsamand district of the state, police said Sunday.

Police have detained Narsingh Rawat for allegedly killing his wife of 12 years, Rekha Devi, following a heated argument, police said, adding that the couple has four children.

"The accused (Rawat) following a dispute with his wife, stoned her to death," SHO Bheem Police Station Labhu Ram said.

We have detained Rawat after a complaint was lodged against him by the family members of the deceased, the officer said.

Rekha Devi's body was handed over to her family after a post mortem examination. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.