Home Nation

Zero plus zero will be zero: Dharmendra Pradhan on TRS and BJD talks

Pradhan said a senior Congress leader has been telling the people of the State that mining mafia have been ruling Odisha for over 40 years.

Published: 23rd December 2018 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Petroleum Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan | EPS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: Even as the meeting between Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao fuelled speculations of formation of a political alternative at the national level to take on the BJP, the saffron party on Sunday said such things were tried in the past but failed.

Reacting to the Congress jibe that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are 'B' teams of the BJP, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Zero plus zero remains a zero in politics."

Pradhan said a senior Congress leader has been telling the people of the State that mining mafia have been ruling Odisha for over 40 years. It is an open secret that these mining mafia have joined hands to keep others away from power.

"Everybody knows who is involved in mining scam and has joined hands with whom to protect business interest and political gains," he said. Alleging that those who have ruling the State for over four decades have looted the people, Pradhan said time has come for a change.

"The people of the State have tasted the Congress and the BJD for a long time. The time has come for BJP and no one can stop it from coming to power," he said. Responding to the Congress attack on GST, the Union Minister said the former has no moral right to comment as it has ruined the country's economy.

Earlier on the day, senior Congress leader Ram Chandra Khuntia said Telangana Chief Minister was with the NDA in the past. The BJD has been supporting the BJP in all major issues. As CBI sword hangs on KCR and Naveen, both are working as B teams of BJP, said Khuntia who is also Congress in-charge of Telangana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan BJP K Chandrashekar Rao Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp