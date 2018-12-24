Home Nation

Accused in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots found dead in Uttar Pradesh village

Sodan Singh's body was found Sunday evening hanging from the ceiling of a room at Sikheda village, which housed a tube well, they said.

Published: 24th December 2018 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Muzaffarnagar riots

Image for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: An accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Sikheda village here, police said Monday.

Sodan Singh's body was found Sunday evening hanging from the ceiling of a room, which housed a tube well, they said.

The body was sent for postmortem and the matter is being investigated, police said.

Singh's son has lodged a complaint at the local police station and alleged that his 60-year-old father was murdered, they said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Anup, Rajesh, Sunil Kumar and Ramgopal, police said.

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September 2013 had claimed more than 60 lives while over 40,000 people were displaced.

Singh was also named as an accused in a sexual harassment case.

