BJP approaches SC seeking permission to hold Rath Yatra in West Bengal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday approached the Supreme Court against a Calcutta High Court order not allowing its Rath Yatra in West Bengal.

The party, which sought an urgent hearing, has planned to launch the yatra from three districts of the state.

The BJP has challenged the Friday order of the division bench of the high court which had set aside the order of a single judge allowing the yatra.

The party approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to hold the campaign 'Save Democracy Rally', which would cover 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The apex court has received an appeal from the BJP against the high court division bench's order, an official of the Supreme Court Registry said.

The official said the petition is under scrutiny.

The BJP has sought an urgent hearing of its special leave petition.

The high court's division bench, comprising Chief Justice Debasish Kargupta and Justice Shampa Sarkar, Friday send the case back to the single bench to consider intelligence inputs by state agencies.

The two judges' bench order came after hearing an appeal moved by the West Bengal government, challenging the Thursday order of the single judge.

The division bench also asked the single-judge bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty to hear the case afresh to consider the intelligence inputs and dispose the matter expeditiously.

The rallies, according to the original schedule, were supposed to be launched by BJP president Amit Shah from Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Decemebr 7, Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas on December 9 and from Tarapith temple in Birbhum on December 14.