Home Nation

BJP approaches SC seeking permission to hold Rath Yatra in West Bengal

The party has challenged the order of the division bench of the Calcutta High Court which had set aside the order of a single judge allowing the Rath Yatra.

Published: 24th December 2018 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday approached the Supreme Court against a Calcutta High Court order not allowing its Rath Yatra in West Bengal.

The party, which sought an urgent hearing, has planned to launch the yatra from three districts of the state.

The BJP has challenged the Friday order of the division bench of the high court which had set aside the order of a single judge allowing the yatra.

The party approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to hold the campaign 'Save Democracy Rally', which would cover 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The apex court has received an appeal from the BJP against the high court division bench's order, an official of the Supreme Court Registry said.

The official said the petition is under scrutiny.

The BJP has sought an urgent hearing of its special leave petition.

The high court's division bench, comprising Chief Justice Debasish Kargupta and Justice Shampa Sarkar, Friday send the case back to the single bench to consider intelligence inputs by state agencies.

The two judges' bench order came after hearing an appeal moved by the West Bengal government, challenging the Thursday order of the single judge.

The division bench also asked the single-judge bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty to hear the case afresh to consider the intelligence inputs and dispose the matter expeditiously.

The rallies, according to the original schedule, were supposed to be launched by BJP president Amit Shah from Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Decemebr 7, Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas on December 9 and from Tarapith temple in Birbhum on December 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Supreme Court rath yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp