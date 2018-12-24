Home Nation

CBSE releases exam date for Class 10, 12 on cbse.nic.in

The CBSE Class 10 exams will begin from February 21, while Class 12 exams will be held from February 15 to April 3, 2019.

Published: 24th December 2018 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Exam Student school

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 exams 2019. The CBSE Class 10 exams will begin from February 21, while Class 12 exams will be held from February 15 to April 3, 2019.

The exam will be conducted in the morning session, from 10.30 am to 1:30 pm, the answer books will be distributed at 10 am and question papers at 10:15 am.

The students can check the date sheet from the official website. The entire schedule is available at the official website, cbse.nic.in 
 

