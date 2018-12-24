Home Nation

Congress scores huge upset with Kolebira win

The newly-formed ‘Rashtriya Sengel Party’s’ Anil Kandulna, secured third place by securing 23,799 votes.

Published: 24th December 2018 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The Congress on Sunday registered an unexpected win in the Kolebira bypolls as its candidate Naman Bixal Kongadi defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Basant Soreng and Jharkhand Party’s Menon Ekka. Ekkas husband Enosh had ruled from the seat from the last three terms.    
Kongadi beat Soreng by 9,658 votes while Ekka came in fourth with 16,445 votes.

The newly-formed ‘Rashtriya Sengel Party’s’ Anil Kandulna, secured third place by securing 23,799 votes.

Kongadi, who was given the winning certificate by election officer after his win, secured a total of 40,343 votes, while BJP’s Basant Soreng got a total of 30,685 votes after 20 rounds of counting. As many as 118914 voters had exercised their franchise on December 20, out of which 3,694 voted for NOTA. 

State Congress President Ajoy Kumar termed the victory as an indicative of the oppressive policies of the BJP.  “The people of Kolebira have given a big message to the country... We will also visit those areas where we could not get votes to find out why those people are unhappy with us,” said Kumar. The results of Kolebira will decide the fate and direction of the state politics, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Kolebira bypolls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp