Demon of corruption becoming strong in Odisha: PM Narendra Modi

Modi, who launched a slew of projects for the state and released a stamp and a coin to commemorate Odisha's 1817 Paika rebellion, was addressing a BJP rally in Khurda town.

Published: 24th December 2018 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 02:18 AM

Nrendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at IIT Bhubaneswar during his visit to Odisha. (Photo| Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By PTI

KHURDA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday hit out at the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in Odisha, saying the "demon of corruption" in various sectors has become strong in the state.

The prime minister in an apparent jibe at the BJD government, asked, "Who is feeding the demon (of corruption)? The demon of corruption has grown in chit fund, PC (percentage commission) culture. The truth of Odisha's development is not hidden. Farmers, women are raising their voice," he said.

He also hit out at the Odisha government for not adopting the Centre's mega health scheme Ayushman Bharat.

"People of the state are asking why they have been deprived of the benefits of the health scheme which is available in other states of the country," Modi said. Polls in Odisha are due to be held along with the general elections.

PM Modi Narendra Modi Naveen Patnaik Modi in Odisha

