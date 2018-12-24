Home Nation

Eight dead and 10 injured in a fifty vehicle pile-up near Haryana's Rewari

The accident took place when the jeep these people were travelling to Delhi for a condolence visit collided with a pick-up vehicle, after which a truck hit it from behind.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Eight people including seven women were killed and ten others were injured in a pile-up involving fifty vehicles due to low visibility at the Badli bypass on the Rohtak-Rewari highway in Jhajjar today.

All the deceased have been identified as Laxmi (63), Sheela Devi (61), Prem Lata (50), Satpal (48), Santosh (45), Ram Kali (35), Kanta Devi (34) and Khazani and all of them belonged to Kirdodh village.

While the injured have been admitted to the civil hospital in Jhajjar and two of the injured Pushpa (30) and Mange Ram (50) were referred from there to PGI at Rohtak.

The accident took place around 10 am when the jeep carrying these people were travelling to Najafgarh in Delhi from their village for a condolence visit hit with a pick-up vehicle and then a truck hit it from behind. The collision was so strong that the jeep was completely damaged Thereafter, several other vehicles collided with one another.

Haryana Agriculture and Panchayats Minister Om Prakash Dhankar reached the hospital and announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured. He directed the officers in the hospital to make proper treatment arrangements of the injured persons. The Minister also visited PGIMS, Rohtak and inquired about the well being of severely injured persons. Later, Dhankar visited village Kirdod and participated in the 'Antim Yatra'. He expressed condolences to bereaved family members and said that the State Government is with them in time of need. There was a two-km traffic jam on the highway because of the accident.

