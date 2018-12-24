Home Nation

Chhattisgarh govt to return land acquired for Tata Steel to farmers in naxal-hit Bastar

Ahead of Assembly polls in the state, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had last month announced that the land acquired for the project would be returned in case his party was voted to power.

Published: 24th December 2018 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Steel

A signboard at a Tata Steel plant. (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 1,700 tribal farmers in Chhattisgarh worst naxal-hit Bastar area will get back more than 1,700 hectares of land acquired for now-abandoned Tata steel project, state government officials said Monday.

Newly elected Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed officers concerned to take necessary steps in this regard, they said.

"A cabinet meeting will be called soon where the final decision will be officially taken," a senior official said.

Ahead of Assembly polls in the state, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had last month announced that the land acquired for the project would be returned in case his party was voted to power.

A total of 1,764.61 hectares of private land, owned by 1,707 tribal farmers of ten villages under Bastar region was acquired for the steel project, that was to be set up in Lohandiguda area, the official said.

However, the company had in 2016 reportedly decided to drop the project apparently due to law and order problem coupled with protest from locals.

The land, thus acquired by the government, was not returned to the farmers, he said, adding now the chief minister has decided to return it to the owners.

"The decision is an important step to restore confidence of tribals in government that is a prerequisite to address naxal issue in the state," another senior state government official said here.

Chhattigarh's Bastar area is considered to be one of the worst-hit naxal region in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Steel farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp