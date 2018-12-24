Home Nation

Gorakhpur doctor kills partner, keeps her social media accounts running for months to deceive family

The accused offered the victim a sedative-laced drink before pushing her off a hill in Nepal's Kaski district. On June 8, the woman's body was recovered by the Nepal police.

Published: 24th December 2018 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: A leading doctor here and two others have been arrested for allegedly murdering his partner in Nepal and keeping her social media and WhatsApp accounts active for seven months to deceive her family, police said.

Dr DP Singh and his two accomplices were arrested on Friday from Daudpur for allegedly killing Rajeshwari alias Rakhi Srivastava, Special Task Force Inspector General (IG) Amitabh Yash said.

Singh is the director of a hospital in Gorakhpur and both his accomplices -- Pramod Kumar Singh and Deshdeepak Nishad -- are his employees, he said.

On June 24, the victim's brother, Amar Prakash Srivastav, lodged a complaint against Rajeshwari's second husband Manish Sinha at Shahpur police station under sections 366 (kidnapping), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the IG said.

It became clear earlier this month that Singh and his accomplices had killed Rajeshwari in Nepal in June, Yash said.

They went to Nepal on June 4 and returned on June 6 after killing Rajeshwari.

The accused had offered her a sedative-laced drink before pushing her off a hill in Nepal's Kaski district. On June 8, the woman's body was recovered by the Nepal police, he added.

The accused kept Rajeshwari virtually alive for seven months. They kept her WhatsApp running and updated her social media account, Yash said.

According to police, Rajeshwari met Singh in 2011 and they got married the same year.

Singh was already married.

Later the couple started having frequent arguments and Rajeshwari even lodged a rape case against Singh at Cant police station in Gorakhpur, they said.

In February 2018, Rajeshwari married Sinha, a native of Bihar's Gaya district, and went to Nepal with him, the IG said.

Sinha returned to India on June 3 but Rajeshwari stayed back, Yash said.

Later, when Sinha tried calling his wife, she did not answer her phone but her WhatsApp account remained active.

Her account only became non-operational on October 4 at around 11.30 pm, he said.

During interrogation, Singh and his accomplices admitted to have killed Rajeshwari, he said. Singh told police that Rajeshwari lived in a house in Nepal which he had bought.

He decided to kill her as she would repeatedly ask him to transfer the ownership of the property in her name.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gorakhpur murder Gorakhpur doctor Gorakhpur doctor murder Dr DP Singh Rakhi Srivastava murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp