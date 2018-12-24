Gujarat government mulls setting up board to promote Sanskrit

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Monday said his government is mulling to introduce 'Sanskrit Board' to popularise the ancient language among the masses.

He made the announcement while inaugurating a two-day state-level convention of 'Samskrita Bharati', a non-profit entity, at Kolavada in Gandhinagar district.

"To popularise Sanskrit among the masses, my government is mulling to introduce Sanskrit Board. We will provide all necessary help and make necessary arrangements in this regard in consultation with experts and Samskrita Bharati," Rupani was was quoted as saying in an official release.

READ| Gujarat to study Maharashtra OBC panel report on Marathas: CM Vijay Rupani

The Sanskrit Board will be on the lines of other exam boards like the CBSE and the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, the release said.

Rupani recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started 'Shree Somnath Sanskrit University' at Veraval town of Gir Somnath district when he was Gujarat chief minister.

In his speech, Rupani alleged that some "pseudo secularists" of the country had tried to sideline the language by projecting it differently.

Terming Sanskrit as India's heritage, Rupani called upon the people to save the language and popularise it.

According to the release, the CM assured the audience that his government will work towards building adequate infrastructure to popularise the language.