Home Nation

Hardliners will be dealt with strictly: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tells party members

Rahul Gandhi intends to send a message to his party men that any harm to the party will not be ignored.

Published: 24th December 2018 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi gave the party members a message stating that while hard workers will be rewarded, hardliners will be dealt with strictly.

After multiple meetings with Rajasthan leaders and observers, Rahul Gandhi gave the final nod to team Gehlot in Rajasthan. As many as 23 MLAs are going to take oath on Monday including an MLA from alliance partner Rashtriya Lokdal. However, five ministerial berths will reportedly remain vacant.

While deciding the Rajasthan cabinet, AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, Avinash Pandey and Congress observer for the state on government formation, KC Venugopal was involved in the process.

"Congress President intends to focus on having a cabinet with a majority being fresh faces. The cabinet can be summarised into a blend of the old guards with new energetic leaders from the state guard this will give governance a good shape," the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi intends to send a message to his party men that any harm to the party will not be ignored. Cabinet has been finalised for Rajasthan and for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh meetings are underway with the state leaders, stated a source.

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion is a clear example of Rahul's actions, where two ministers, including Ramesh Jarkiholi, were shunned by Congress from the Cabinet. Jarkiholi was dropped for his alleged hobnobbing with opposition leaders and by missing the Cabinet meetings and party assignments.

The message from Gandhi was loud and clear that anti-party activities wouldn't be tolerated, the sources added.

The source said Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to follow Rajasthan Formula. A senior Congress leader involved in the process told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi was of the opinion that those who have tried to harm the party or have ignored the party's agenda must not be let off."

Congress President is also expected to soon finalise the list for cabinet members for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, According to sources, 10 MLAs are expected to be the part of the cabinet in Chhattisgarh. The cabinet expansion is scheduled for December 25 in Raipur.

Recently Congress has witnessed victory in states of, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, where the party was out of power for years. It is noteworthy that Lok Sabha elections are only a few months away and will be the real test for the party and party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress members Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp