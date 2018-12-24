Hardliners will be dealt with strictly: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tells party members

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi gave the party members a message stating that while hard workers will be rewarded, hardliners will be dealt with strictly.

After multiple meetings with Rajasthan leaders and observers, Rahul Gandhi gave the final nod to team Gehlot in Rajasthan. As many as 23 MLAs are going to take oath on Monday including an MLA from alliance partner Rashtriya Lokdal. However, five ministerial berths will reportedly remain vacant.

While deciding the Rajasthan cabinet, AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, Avinash Pandey and Congress observer for the state on government formation, KC Venugopal was involved in the process.

"Congress President intends to focus on having a cabinet with a majority being fresh faces. The cabinet can be summarised into a blend of the old guards with new energetic leaders from the state guard this will give governance a good shape," the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi intends to send a message to his party men that any harm to the party will not be ignored. Cabinet has been finalised for Rajasthan and for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh meetings are underway with the state leaders, stated a source.

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion is a clear example of Rahul's actions, where two ministers, including Ramesh Jarkiholi, were shunned by Congress from the Cabinet. Jarkiholi was dropped for his alleged hobnobbing with opposition leaders and by missing the Cabinet meetings and party assignments.

The message from Gandhi was loud and clear that anti-party activities wouldn't be tolerated, the sources added.

The source said Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to follow Rajasthan Formula. A senior Congress leader involved in the process told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi was of the opinion that those who have tried to harm the party or have ignored the party's agenda must not be let off."

Congress President is also expected to soon finalise the list for cabinet members for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, According to sources, 10 MLAs are expected to be the part of the cabinet in Chhattisgarh. The cabinet expansion is scheduled for December 25 in Raipur.

Recently Congress has witnessed victory in states of, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, where the party was out of power for years. It is noteworthy that Lok Sabha elections are only a few months away and will be the real test for the party and party chief Rahul Gandhi.