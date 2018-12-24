Home Nation

Major General found guilty of misbehaving with woman officer; court-martial recommended

The verdict is subject to confirmation by the Chief of Army Staff, the prosecution counsel said, adding the officer had the right to appeal before the Army Chief against the verdict.

Published: 24th December 2018

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A serving Major General has been recommended for dismissal from service by a General Court Martial (GCM) for allegedly misbehaving with a woman officer.

The GCM, presided over by a LT General Giriraj Singh, found the Maj Gen guilty under Section 354 A (attempt to outrage the modesty of a woman) and Section 54 of the Army Act (conduct unbecoming of an officer), prosecution counsel D S Ahluwalia said Monday.

The verdict is subject to confirmation by the Chief of Army Staff, the prosecution counsel said, adding the officer had the right to appeal before the Army Chief against the verdict.

The case dates back to 2016 when the Maj Gen was posted as Inspector General, Assam Rifles.

A woman officer accused him of calling her to his room and misbehaving.

Following the woman officer's allegation, the Army ordered a court of Inquiry and attached him for facing the probe at HQs 17 Corps in Ranchi.

The Major General had refuted the allegation levelled against him.

