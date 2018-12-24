NITI Aayog pitches for National Medical Commission Bill 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The NITI Aayog has pitched for enactment of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2017, observing that regulatory bodies, the Medical Council of India and the Nursing Council of India, have “failed” to ensure adequate availability and quality of health professionals.

In its ‘Strategy for New India @75’ document released earlier last week, the Aayog has recommended a revamp of the regulatory system of nursing education to ensure quality training in nursing schools and also stressed on developing centres of excellence in nursing and enhancing the stature of government nurses.

The Aayog said the quality of health professional training and adherence to standards is sub-optimal, including in the private sector.

To address the shortage of doctors in the country, the Aayog has suggested creating conditions to facilitate import of doctors, especially those of Indian origin working abroad, and also deploying teachers from universities abroad as visiting professors at AIIMS or NIEs while linking at least 40 per cent of district hospitals with medical colleges.

It also suggested developing framework for deployment of doctors and specialists from the private sector to government hospitals on a visiting or honorary basis and expanding the system of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) and Diplomas from College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS).

“Workforce shortages and uneven distribution of doctors, nurses, specialists and allied health professionals plague the sector,” the Aayog said, while observing that urban areas have four times as many doctors and three times as many nurses as compared to rural areas. Medical and nursing colleges are concentrated in a few states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Pointing to the severe shortages in the category of allied health professionals (AHPs) including medical lab technicians, optometrists and radiologists, the Aayog has sought establishment of a council to ensure standardisation of education and putting in place quality control mechanisms for educational institutions, teaching methods and workforce management.

The NITI Aayog suggested putting in place an updated curriculum for medical and allied professions that keeps pace with changing dynamics of public health, policy and demographics.