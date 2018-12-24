Home Nation

People will force you to sit at home if you fail to build Ram temple: Shiv Sena jibe at BJP

The Sena spokesman said that bringing down Babri Masjid in 1992 was their job and to construct Ram Temple is BJP's.

Published: 24th December 2018 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray (Photo : Twitter / Shiv Sena)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: "Build Ram Mandir, or Stay at Home" - is the new jibe from Shiv Sena to its ally BJP on the long pending Ram Temple issue at Ayodhya.

"Action lena padega, Mandir banana padega nahi toh ghar baithna padega (You will have to construct the Ram Temple or else you will be forced to stay at home)," Shiv Sena spokesman and MP Sanjay Raut told a private TV channel at Pandharpur in Maharashtra on Monday.

Shiv Sena is launching a mega campaign at Pandharpur for the early construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya on Monday.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who had visited Ayodhya in November, will address a congregation of religious leaders and the public there, on Monday afternoon.

To mount pressure on BJP, the Sena will also formally give a push to its slogan - "Paheley Mandir Phir Sarkar (First the temple and then the government)".

The pressure tactics from Sena comes at a time when there is no final word yet on whether BJP and Sena will continue to be partners in next year's Lok Sabha polls.

The state assembly polls in Maharashtra are also due by October 2019.

Mr Raut said the onus is now on the BJP leadership and the central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to construct the Ram Temple at Ayodhya at the earliest.

Sena also rejected the argument that one should wait for the Supreme Court verdict on the matter saying - "How long can one wait. It is a matter of faith", said Mr Raut, a trusted aide of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"Afterall, BJP came to power in the centre and the state of Maharashtra in the name of Lord Ram and they will have to build the temple," said Mr Raut.

The Sena spokesman said: "Babri girana hamara kam tha, mandir banana aapka kam hae (To bring down Babri Masjid in 1992 was our - Sena - job. To construct Ram Temple is BJP's)".

It may be mentioned that within hours of destruction of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, the Late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray had said: "I am proud of my Sainiks, if they have brought down the Masjid".

In contrast, BJP stalwart and the then Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha - L K Advani had resigned owning moral responsibility.

