Home Nation

PM Modi to inaugurate India's longest rail-road bridge on December 25

The foundation stone of this bridge was laid down by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the year 2002, therefore it is being inaugurated on his birth anniversary.

Published: 24th December 2018 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DIBRUGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's longest rail-road Bogibeel Bridge in Assam on Tuesday, December 25.

The foundation stone of this bridge was laid down by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the year 2002, therefore it is being inaugurated on his birth anniversary.

READ| PM Modi hits out at Mahagathbandhan, terms it an 'incoherent alliance' of rich dynasties

Speaking to ANI, Railway PRO Nirpen Bhattacharya said, "This Bridge is the longest in India and is 4.94 km long. People would not know that this bridge is jointless. Latest technology has been used in constructing it. People of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam are going to benefit from it as north and south banks of river Brahmaputra will be connected."

Bhattacharya further said that it took 21 years to construct the bridge. Manoj, a local told ANI, "This bridge will become a lifeline for us. People will now be able to access basic facilities at all points of time. Initially it was not possible to travel with boats after sunset."

The first train on the bridge will start at around 11 am on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Bogibeel Bridge Vajpayee birth anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp