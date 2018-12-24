Home Nation

Rajasthan Cabinet expansion: CM Ashok Gehlot finds seat for 18 first-timers

The 23 ministers, including one from Congress ally Rashtriya Lok Dal, were sworn in at the Raj Bhavan in  Jaipur.

Published: 24th December 2018 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan cabinet

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot pose for a photograh with the newly sworn-in cabinet ministers during a ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: A total of thirteen Cabinet ministers and ten Ministers of State took the oath on Monday in a culmination of several weeks of speculation around the ministerial faces in Rajasthan’s government. 
State governor Kalyan Singh administered the oath in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot in Jaipur. Although the ceremony may have been simple, the run up to the event could hardly be termed easy.

Caste permutations and the underlying tussle between Pilot and Gehlot forced Congress president Rahul Gandhi to step in for finalising the ministerial names, which he did after meeting with Pilot and Gehlot in Delhi on Sunday. With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party has maintained a balance of experience and youth. Caste and region of the leaders was another major factor that came into play and Gehlot’s loyalists seem to be in a slight majority.

A total of 18 legislators are first-time ministers. Congress ally National Lok Dal legislator Subhash Garg has also been included in the Cabinet. Lalchand Kataria, Raghu Sharma and Harish Chaudhary are former ministers in the Rajasthan Cabinet.

Gandhi has advocated giving preference to women several times. Several women have also written to Congress-ruled states to implement reservation and some states have gone to the extent of passing a Bill for reserving ministerial berths for women. However, despite all this, only one woman found a berth in the desert state’s leadership despite the party having 11 women MLAs.

The party has also covered the regions in which it fared well. There are three ministers from Jaipur and Bharatpur. Dausa-Bikaner has two Ministers each. Alwar, Churu, Chittor, Jalore, Bundi, Ajmer, Kota, Barmer, Karauli, Jaisalmer, Sikar, Banswara and Baran have one minister each in leadership. Of the 25 parliamentary constituencies in the state, the party has chosen ministers from 18 constituencies. Ramesh Meena, Govind Dotasara, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Sukhram Bishnoi, Ashok Chandna and Rajendra Yadav, who won the last time despite the ‘Modi wave’, have been rewarded with a seat in the Cabinet.  

Needless to say, caste equations with respect to the 2019 polls also figured in the party’s choices. Jats and Scheduled Castes communities have four representatives each in the Cabinet. While Scheduled Tribes get three representatives. The Vaishya community, the Rajputs and Brahmins have two Ministers each and the Gujjars and Muslims got one each.  Party functionaries privy to strategy discussions said some senior leaders who were left out may be elected for constitutional posts such as the Assembly Speaker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan cabinet expansion Ashok Gehlot government Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot Rajasthan Chief Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp