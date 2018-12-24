Home Nation

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot expands his cabinet as 23 ministers take oath

Governor Kalyan Singh administrated the oath of office to the new ministers at an event attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and senior Congress leaders.

Published: 24th December 2018 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 12:56 PM

Swearing-in ceremony of Rajasthan cabinet underway in Jaipur on Monday. (Photo | ANI/Twitter)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expanded his council of ministers on Monday with 23 ministers, including one from Congress ally Rashtriya Lok Dal, being sworn in at the Raj Bhavan here.

Of the 23, 13 are cabinet ministers and 10 ministers are of state.

Governor Kalyan Singh administered the oath of office to the new ministers at an event attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and senior Congress leaders.

The ministers took oath in Hindi.

The cabinet ministers are B D Kalla, Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Parsadi Lal Meena, Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, Lal Chand Kataria, Raghu Sharma, Pramod Jain Bhaya, Vishvendra Singh, Harish Choudhary, Ramesh Chand Meena, Udai Lal Anjna, Pratap Singh Khachariawas and Saleh Mohammad.

The ministers of state sworn in are Govind Singh Dotasara, Mamta Bhupesh, Arjun Singh Bamnia, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Sukhram Vishnoi, Ashok  Chandna, Tika Ram Jully, Bhajan Lal Jatav, Rajendra Singh Yadav and RLD's Subhash Garg.

The names of the council of ministers were finalised by the state Congress leaders including Gehlot and Pilot after rounds of discussion with Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders, sources said.

AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, Avinash Pandey and Congress observer for the state on government formation, KC Venugopal, besides AICC secretaries for the state were also involved in the deliberations for deciding on the ministers, the sources said.

Rahul Gandhi intends to focus on having a cabinet with a majority being fresh faces, sources said, adding the cabinet will be a blend of the old and new guard and will give an opportunity to those who have not held ministerial portfolios in the past.

Meanwhile, Gehlot has so far initiated a few transfers of officials with the likelihood of a thorough reshuffle of bureaucrats after the cabinet formation.

