Home Nation

Retired Justice Zora Singh joins AAP

He lauded the initiatives taken by the AAP Government in Delhi.

Published: 24th December 2018 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Justice Zora Singh (Retd), who had headed a commission to probe sacrilege incidents in Punjab during SAD-BJP Government today joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Singh said that he chose to join AAP because of its pro-people policies and he was impressed with the work done by AAP in the field of education and health. He said that he hopes that he will be able to
contribute to make the society a better place to live while working with AAP. He said he joined the AAP as the party’s government in Delhi has started many schemes for the welfare of people and that he wanted a government in Punjab too that works for the masses.

He lauded the initiatives taken by the AAP Government in Delhi.

He said that he had submitted the detailed report to Badal Government but no action was taken on that by the then state government. He said that even the Congress Government did not bother to take action against Badal in the cases of desecration.

Garshankar MLA Jai Kishan Rodi re-joined the AAP after leaving the rebel group of Sukhpal Khaira. Rodi accompanied Zora Singh.

AAP MLA Jai Kishan Singh said that he has sorted out the differences with the leaders and will now work to strengthen the party in state. He said that to aware the people of Punjab about work done by
AAP Delhi government will be his responsibility so that the people can know about the intentions of AAP.

Singh who was the head of the commission appointed to investigate incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab today formally joined Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, member of parliament Sangrur Bhagwant Mann, and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema.

Kejriwal and Mann said that his joining will further strengthen the party and party will work hard to meet the aspirations of the people of state. Mann said that had the government implemented the recommendations of Justice Zora Singh commission then Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and other people responsible for desecration would have behind the bars today.

The Justice Zora Singh Commission of Inquiry was set up by then SAD-BJP government to probe sacrilege incidents and had submitted its report on June 30, 2016. The present Congress Government had rejected this report as inconclusive and set up the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission of Inquiry in April 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp