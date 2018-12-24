Retired Justice Zora Singh joins AAP

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Justice Zora Singh (Retd), who had headed a commission to probe sacrilege incidents in Punjab during SAD-BJP Government today joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Singh said that he chose to join AAP because of its pro-people policies and he was impressed with the work done by AAP in the field of education and health. He said that he hopes that he will be able to

contribute to make the society a better place to live while working with AAP. He said he joined the AAP as the party’s government in Delhi has started many schemes for the welfare of people and that he wanted a government in Punjab too that works for the masses.

He lauded the initiatives taken by the AAP Government in Delhi.

He said that he had submitted the detailed report to Badal Government but no action was taken on that by the then state government. He said that even the Congress Government did not bother to take action against Badal in the cases of desecration.

Garshankar MLA Jai Kishan Rodi re-joined the AAP after leaving the rebel group of Sukhpal Khaira. Rodi accompanied Zora Singh.

AAP MLA Jai Kishan Singh said that he has sorted out the differences with the leaders and will now work to strengthen the party in state. He said that to aware the people of Punjab about work done by

AAP Delhi government will be his responsibility so that the people can know about the intentions of AAP.

Singh who was the head of the commission appointed to investigate incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab today formally joined Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, member of parliament Sangrur Bhagwant Mann, and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema.

Kejriwal and Mann said that his joining will further strengthen the party and party will work hard to meet the aspirations of the people of state. Mann said that had the government implemented the recommendations of Justice Zora Singh commission then Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and other people responsible for desecration would have behind the bars today.

The Justice Zora Singh Commission of Inquiry was set up by then SAD-BJP government to probe sacrilege incidents and had submitted its report on June 30, 2016. The present Congress Government had rejected this report as inconclusive and set up the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission of Inquiry in April 2017.