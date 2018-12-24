Home Nation

Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on BJP's plea on Rath Yatra

The lawyer associated with the plea said they have been informed by the apex court registry that the matter would be listed in the normal course.

Published: 24th December 2018 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

BJP

BJP National President Amit Shah. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to accord urgent hearing on the BJP's plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order not allowing its Rath Yatra in West Bengal.

The lawyer associated with the plea said they have been informed by the apex court registry that the matter would be listed in the normal course.

The top court is closed for winter vacations. The party, which sought an urgent hearing on the petition, had planned to launch the yatra from three districts of the state.

The BJP had challenged last Friday's order of the division bench of the high court which had set aside the order of a single judge allowing the yatra.

The party approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to hold the campaign 'Save Democracy Rally', which would cover 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court BJP Rath Yatra

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Navneet Bhatnagar
    Supreme Court allows urgent hearings only for terrorists and Congressies. BJP will always be unsuccessful in getting urgent hearings due to the bias judges have against it.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp