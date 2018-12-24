Home Nation

Veteran CPI(M) leader Nirupam Sen passes away in Kolkata

The former commerce and industry minister of West Bengal left behind his wife, a son and a daughter.

Former West Bengal Industry Minister, Nirupam Sen. | (PTI File)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Veteran CPI(M) leader Nirupam Sen died at a city hospital on Monday morning after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

He was 72.

Sen passed away at 5:10 am following a cardiac arrest, hospital sources said.

The former politburo member of the party was on life support system in the hospital after his health condition deteriorated since early weeks of December and had been critical since then.

"Sen was fighting kidney ailments. He was impaired by a cerebral attack in 2013," an official at the hospital said.

Party sources said Sen's body would be taken to his residence and then to a private mortuary.

"On Wednesday, Sen's body will be taken to the CITU office here. After that it will be taken to the party's state head quarters where people will be allowed to pay their last respect," the leader said.

His mortal remains would be consigned to flames in Burdwan, his home town, on the same day.

