Vicky Kaushal, Dulquer Salmaan, Jim Sarbh and 9 other men who made us fall in love in 2018

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar By

Online Desk

This year certain men from all walks of the society upped the attraction quotient, be it through their style, leadership or acting. While some gained our respect, others blew us away with their remarkable acting skills and humility. Here's looking back at all the men that one way or the other made us go weak in our knees.

1. Vicky Kaushal- 2018 was ‘the’ year for this 31-year-old star. Kaushal dominated the silver screen with back to back stellar performances in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Raazi’, Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Sanju’ and Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyaan’. He also outshined in Netflix original series ‘Love per square foot’ and ‘Lust stories’. He solidified his fan base in India after delivering a heart wrenching performance in Neeraj Ghaywan’s critically acclaimed film ‘Masaan’ in 2015. And needless to say, we heart his dapper sense of style.

Vicky Kaushal. (Photo|Instagram/ @vickykaushal09)

2. Jim Sarbh- In case you haven’t figured it yet, Sarbh is Malik Kafur from Sanjay Leela Bansali’s superhit film ‘Padmaavat’. This year he also made us go weak in our knees with his vulnerable portrayal of a very realistic boyfriend in Prateek Kuhad’s music video ‘Cold/ Mess’. This goofball also has a good taste in clothing and a great taste in music, don’t trust us? Go stalk him on Instagram.

Jim Sarbh (Photo| Instagram/ @jimsarbhforreal)

3. Sachin Pilot- It’s not always that one falls for a politician. But this election season we fell head over heels in love with the 41-year-old deputy chief minister of Rajasthan. Pilot, a very well articulated Congress leader with a strong connection with the youth helped the party revive its image in Rajasthan. This former BBC intern, flies planes, loves to drive and takes every challenge by the horns. He won the Tonk constituency with a margin of more than 54,000 and has always shown a level of maturity in successfully walking many tightropes.

Sachin Pilot (Photo| Twitter/ @INCIndia)

4. Dulquer Salmaan- South Indian film industry’s sweetheart and superstar Mammootty’s son, Dulquer made his way into the hearts of people up north with his performance in director Akarsh Khurana’s Karwaan this year. His charming smile and good boy attitude has made us fall in love with him time and again. From ‘Mahanati’ to ‘Solo’, this 32-year-old actor has managed to enthrall us with all his performances. He has a cute daughter too. Hearts!

Dulquer Salmaan (Photo| Instagram/ @dqsalmaan)

5. Ayushmann Khurrana- If any Bollywood actor dominated the silver screens this year, it was Ayushman Khurrana. Giving the Khan trio a run for their money, Khurrana delivered back to back blockbusters with ‘Andhadhun’ and ‘Badhaai Ho’. We hope he keeps on enchanting audiences with his boy next door charm and superb acting skills.

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo| Instagram/ ayushmannk)

6. Vijay Deverakonda- The 2017 blockbuster ‘Arjun Reddy’ star Vijay Deverakonda has been making waves in the Telugu and Tamil film industry. Even so that our Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is a fan of this 29-year-old. The Telugu blockbuster is now being remade in Hindi as 'Kabir Singh'. This doe-eyed boy with his rugged looks is all set to make his Hindi film debut in Kabir Khan's 83.

Vijay Deverakonda (Photo| Instagram/ @thedeverakonda)

7. Noah Centineo- Noah Centineo or as we know him, Peter Kevinsky from 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' is the official hearthrob of 2018. His brown eyes, James Dean-esque charm and chiseled body has given us major boyfriend goals. Noah you listening?

Noah Centineo (Photo| AP)

8. Virat Kohli- Indian skipper and Anushka Sharma's husband kept us falling for him throughout the year. This ace cricketer overtook Sachin Tendulkar's record of fastest to 10,000 run in ODIs. He slammed three centuries against South Africa to leading India to a 5-1 victory in the ODI series. Charming as ever, he also made us laugh with his impromptu on field dance at the India-Australia test series.

Virat Kohli (Photo| Instagram/ @virat.kohli)

9. Harshvardhan Kapoor- Harshvardhan is undoubtedly one of the best dressed actors the Hindi film industry has. With just two films old, he won our hearts with his performance in 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero'. His mix of casual meet athleisure look has all our hearts.

Harshvardhan Kapoor (Photo| Instagram/ @harshvardhankapoor)

10. Jason Momoa- All hail the Aquaman! This 6'4" tall, bearded gentleman with rock-god-hair bagged the role of DC Comics' lead superhero character and was featured in 'Batman vs Superman' in 2016. However, you might know him better as Khal Drogo or Khalessi's husband from the 'Games of Thrones'. He strums the guitar to calm down and loves the colour pink. Also how can we forget his masculine body. Hot!

Jason Momoa (Photo|APF)

11. Vijay Sethupathi- Down to earth, respectful, outspoken, these are the words that define the 40-year-old south Indian star. This year, he made us believe in love through his performance in the much revered Tamil film '96'. The Makkal Selvan (people's hero) is all set to make his Malayalam debut with Jayaram in a feel-good film titled Marconi Mathai.

Vijay Sethupathi (Photo| Facebook)

12. Neeraj Chopra- This 21-year-old Javelin thrower won gold at the Asian Games and took over our hearts. Now a poster boy of India's athletics, Chopra is preparing for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Hey Mr. Dimple, we hope you grow as a person and shower the country with multiple medals.