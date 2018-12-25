Home Nation

10, including 2 policemen, injured in clash in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat

BAGHPAT: Ten people, including two policemen, have suffered injuries in a clash that took place between members of two factions over a trivial issue in Ketipura locality here, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday and the injured were undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

The SP said that the mob indulged in brick batting and attacked each other with sticks, resulting in the injuries.

Police personnel who rushed to the spot came under attack as well and constables Manoj and Rahul were injured, Baghpat Kotwali In-charge Rakesh Kumar said, adding that one of the factions also used firearms.

There is heavy police presence in the area and the situation is now under control, the SP said, adding that an FIR was filed against 18 named and 71 unnamed people in this regard.

Two have been arrested and efforts were on to nab the others, he said.

According to one of the injured, Rampal, a youth of the area, identified as Imran, had taken a cigarette from his shop Sunday without paying for it and attacked him when asked for the same on Monday morning.

Rampal alleged that three members of his family, who had rushed to save him, were also beaten up by Imran and his family members.

They damaged his shop and also indulged in brick batting and firing, Rampal claimed. When contacted, the other side, however, rejected the allegations.

