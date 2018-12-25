Home Nation

2019 Lok Sabha battle is between 'politics of development' versus 'politics of lies: BJP MP Anurag Thakur

"When general elections will be held, then people will decide who will lead the country," said Anurag Thakur.

Published: 25th December 2018 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

BJP

BJP flag used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, BJP Member of Parliament from Hamirpur
in Himachal Pradesh Anurag Thakur said that the 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be a battle between “politics of development” versus “politics of lies”.

Thakur said, "This battle is between truth and lies, the upcoming polls will be a battle between politics of
development versus politics of lies.’’  Attacking Congress President Rahul Gandhi, he said, "his (Rahul) politics is all about lying on every issue. But time and again their lies have been exposed. The recent example is misleading the people by spreading lies and misinformation on the Rafale fighter jet deal, but
their lies were ultimately exposed by top court of the country. Congress has repeatedly tried to create misconceptions among the people by spreading lies and misinformation on several issues, but time and again they have been exposed.’’

"When general elections will be held, then people will decide who will lead the country. On one side, you have a party and its leader who speaks lies on every issue and on the other hand there is a party which is taking country forward in all fields. People of the country are wise they know development works
which have been undertaken during past four-and-a-half years by the Centre,” he said.

Thakur lashed out at the proposed mega party coalition or a ‘mahagathbandhan’ to take on the ruling NDA Government led by BJP terming it an “unholy alliance” of various political parties.

He also claimed that the BJP will win all the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh as at present
all the four seats are with the saffron party and ruled out that his father former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal was interested in fighting the parliamentary elections. He also claimed that SAD-BJP
alliance will sweep the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab and BJP will win in Haryana also.

 Thakur said despite losing polls in three states recently, there was nothing to indicate that anti-incumbency was a factor behind his party’s loss.

“The truth remains that in Madhya Pradesh our vote share was more, but we lost six seats within a margin of 3600 votes. In Rajasthan, we lost by mere half per cent vote share,” he said.

He also touched upon several initiatives taken by the Narendra Modi government for the welfare of various sections of society.

