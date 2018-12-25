48 hour ultimatum to Jharkhand's para-teachersrs to end deadlock

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Taking an initiative to break over a month long deadlock, the State Government has given protesting Para - teachers an ultimatum to come for table talks or it will be forced to take stringent action against them in the interest of the school going children in the State.

Talking to the media persons in Ranchi, School Education and Literacy Minister Neera Yadav said that the State Government is ready for talks and consider the logical demands made by them in a transparent manner. Notably, around 67000 para-teachers all over the State have been agitating for the last 38 days demanding regularisation of their services and other facilities on the lines of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal and have been staging indefinite rotation dharnas outside the residences of ministers in the State Government. Education in around 12000 primary and middle schools have been completely or partially been affected due to this deadlock.

"Even though we are ready for talks, the protesting para - teachers are not ready for it.even if they come tomorrow, we are ready for a discussion with an assurance that their demands, if rational, will be fulfilled. otherwise we will be forced to take strong step in the interest of the children," said Yadav.

Since, dialogue is the only solution to end any deadlock, they have been repeatedly being asked to come forward for talks so that the issues, whatever they might be, could be amicably discussed and resolved, she added. "If they show some willingness for talks, we will further extend the deadline for another one day, in case they are reluctant to start the talks on Christmas," said Yadav.

Counting on the facilities the para-teachers have been given since Government of Raghubar Das came into power; Yadav said that the State Government is committed towards providing quality education.

"Future of thousands of students could not be put on stake anymore and hence they must come forward for talks or the Government is free to take steps to secure quality education to the children in this State," said the minister. Para teachers, on the other hand, are adamant on their demands and are not ready to bow down before the State Government. "

We also believe that table - talk is the only way out, but will not go for it until the State Government calls us formally by issuing a letter in this regard. Any decision will be taken following a state level meeting," said leader of Ekikrit Para- Teacher Sangharsh Morcha, Bajrang Prasad.

He, however, cleared that any talks with the State Government will be held only after the Assembly Session ends on July 27. Prasad said that they will not let go the sacrifice of the five para - teachers who lost their lives in this movement. It is worth mentioning that at least four para-teachers have died so far due to shock, depression and cold wave while one of their friends - Ujjwal Rai succumbed after getting injured in police lathi-charge when he was protesting before Chief Minister Raghubar Das during Foundation Day celebrations on November 15.