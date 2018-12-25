Home Nation

Adityanath govt failed to create jobs, address farm distress: Akhilesh Yadav

Referring to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said, "The chief minister does not like even a little bit of opposition."

Published: 25th December 2018 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has failed to create job opportunities for the youth and ensure remunerative prices for crops to farmers.

He claimed that people belonging to all sections of society were facing problems.

"Debt-ridden farmers are committing suicide. The future of the youth is in dark. BJP is out to crush the dreams of the young generation," Yadav said at a programme in Lucknow on Monday.

He said employment opportunities have dried up as the present government in the state has not been able to provide jobs to the young.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said, "The chief minister does not like even a little bit of opposition."

He said students who raise their issues "are sent jail" and even girl students are subjected to police action.

Last year, a group of students, including two girls, associated with the student wing of the Samajwadi Party had blocked the convoy of Adityanath in Lucknow and showed him black flags.

They were detained and sent to jail.

A court granted them bail after 20 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adityanath govt Akhilesh Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp