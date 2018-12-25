Home Nation

After farmers, traders seek loan waiver, slam government policy

Traders have to suffered losses but not a single time have we got assistance, he said.

Published: 25th December 2018 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Asserting that a loan waiver creates economic crises and there is policy paralysis in the government, national traders body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has demanded the loan waiver scheme for traders in the country. CAIT has said that people contribute tax in the hope of national and economic development and not for making discretionary loan waivers with no logical reasons.

Adding that traders constitute an important vertical of the economy, the CAIT has demanded that out of 7 crore small businesses in the country all those who have taken loans should be given a loan waiver and benefits in tax collection. CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said political parties use loan waivers for votes and the Constitution doesn’t authorise any of government to give such loan waivers. 

“About seven crore small businesses in the country are generating an annual turnover of about Rs 42 lakh crore and only 4% small businesses could get loans and rest of the traders secure their loan requirements from other sources at a higher rate of interest. The traders deserve an economic package to survive their businesses,” he added.

CAIT has decided to launch a  nationwide agitation on this issue and to determine the future course of action it has convened a meeting of its National Governing Council on January 12 and 13 in Bhopal.
Khandelwal said that if the political parties are willing to announce loan waivers they should utilise funds of their respective parties.

Traders have to suffered losses but not a single time have we got assistance, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAIT loan waiver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp