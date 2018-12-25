Home Nation

BMAC appeals to Muslims not to react to inflammatory remarks on Ram Temple issue

BMAC convenor Zafaryab Jilani said the appeal was issued at a meeting of the action committee here. The meeting expressed satisfaction over the progress of the matter in the court.

Published: 25th December 2018 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) Tuesday appealed to Muslims to refrain from reacting to any inflammatory statement on the Ram temple issue ahead of the resumption of hearing in the case in the Supreme Court next week.

The top court had in October rejected an urgent hearing after the Uttar Pradesh government argued that it was a 100-year-old dispute that should be taken up on priority.

The decision to move the case to January was seen by many to have dimmed hopes for a verdict before the Lok Sabha election a few months hence.

It triggered loud demands for an ordinance within the BJP and various groups linked to its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to pave way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The apex court is scheduled to take up a batch of petitions for hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case on January 4.

The matter is listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul.

The bench is likely to constitute a three-judge bench for hearing as many as 14 appeals filed against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.

77-acre land be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

